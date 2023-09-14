Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 104,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.