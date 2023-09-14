The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

