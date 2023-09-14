Park National Corp OH Sells 24,443 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,443 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 1.11% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 111,723 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

