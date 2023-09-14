General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.