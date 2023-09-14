Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 495 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

