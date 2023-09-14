State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $262.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

