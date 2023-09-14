State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of RTX worth $157,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

