Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

