Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 649 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

