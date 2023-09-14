Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

UBER opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

