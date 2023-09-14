State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $49,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $535.25 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

