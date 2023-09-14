DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Garrett Motion by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,402,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,797,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($2.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 160.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

