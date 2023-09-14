Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $204,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Block were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 142,216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Block by 91.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

