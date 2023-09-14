Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,800 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.