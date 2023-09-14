Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

