Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 504.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

PSX opened at $123.17 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

