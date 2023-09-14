Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Lowered by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,147 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

