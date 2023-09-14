Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $514.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.56 and a 200-day moving average of $542.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.