Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.