Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

