ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,448 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $12,023,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

