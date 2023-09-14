Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $926.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $944.05 and a 200 day moving average of $910.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

