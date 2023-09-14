372 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BLK opened at $697.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $705.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.