Golden State Equity Partners Takes $394,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

