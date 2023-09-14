Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BBD opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.