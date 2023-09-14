Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101.79 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $8.80 billion and approximately $101.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.75 or 0.06111407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,167,977,941 coins and its circulating supply is 35,098,167,906 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.