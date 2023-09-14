Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Down 1%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. 157,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 264,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 132.37% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

