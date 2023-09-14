Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

PGR stock opened at $139.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

