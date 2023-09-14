Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 86,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,411. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.16.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.