FirstService Co. (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV traded up C$3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$210.65. 8,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.26. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$152.30 and a 1 year high of C$212.04.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 7.480811 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total value of C$102,560.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

