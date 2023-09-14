Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 22,290 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 184,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

