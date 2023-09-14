3,164 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.17. 359,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,871. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

