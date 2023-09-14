Marotta Asset Management Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $444.17. 54,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,395. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day moving average of $459.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

