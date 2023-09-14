Marotta Asset Management Invests $298,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $247.30. 67,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,437. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

