Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 264,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,836. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

