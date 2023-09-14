Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 431.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 251.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

