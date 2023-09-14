Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DFND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 417 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.46. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

