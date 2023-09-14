Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,524. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

