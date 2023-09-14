Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 12,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

