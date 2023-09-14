iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,497,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 294,183 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.