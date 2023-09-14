Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,542. The company has a market cap of $774.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $95.44.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

