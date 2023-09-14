P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.67. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 36,318 shares traded.
Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares in the company, valued at $90,228,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $803.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The business had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.