Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.71. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 489,319 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.