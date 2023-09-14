Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 453.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.5 %
Altigen Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 16,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,274. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altigen Communications
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.