Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Astika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASKH remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

