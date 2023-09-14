Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coloured Ties Capital stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Coloured Ties Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

