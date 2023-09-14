Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $33.09. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 38,765 shares traded.

Specifically, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

