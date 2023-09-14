Oracle Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

