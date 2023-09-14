FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Boosted by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

