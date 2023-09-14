ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

